LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -More strong to severe storms are on the way for our western Texoma counties. Storms will be capable of producing all severe hazards. This line will progress northeastward through most of the evening, before dying out closer to the I-44 corridor. Showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms will linger into Sunday morning.
Tomorrow afternoon there is another level two slight risk in effect for our western counties. All modes of severe weather will also be possible with that line that develops in the Texas panhandle.
Monday and Tuesday scattered showers and sub-severe thunderstorms will linger in the Texoma area. Expect mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Mid to late week a low pressure will stall out to our east and bring round after round of showers and storms into the Texoma area. Flooding will be a big concern by next weekend. High temperatures this week will be in the 70s and lower 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
