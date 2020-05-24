Embrace Hope Southwest Oklahoma helps families in need

“I got here at seven and there was a line all the way down to Sheridan Road,” said Spencer-Ragland. “It was pretty impressive how many people. Some families showed up and said, ‘we’ve been here since 5:30 this morning waiting.’ You know, the challenge I had was people were calling me on the phone or messaging me saying, ‘hey, we can’t get there because we’re home-bound.’ So we’re going to do a delivery, as well. But I’m overwhelmed with the response.”