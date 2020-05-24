Embrace Hope Southwest Oklahoma helps families in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton residents in need were blessed with a little help in the form of a food distribution drive.
As part of Embrace Hope Southwest Oklahoma, families received food and hygiene products.
The event took place at the old Gibson’s Building on Lee Boulevard. According to the coordinator, Brenda Spencer-Ragland, people were lined up well before the event began.
“I got here at seven and there was a line all the way down to Sheridan Road,” said Spencer-Ragland. “It was pretty impressive how many people. Some families showed up and said, ‘we’ve been here since 5:30 this morning waiting.’ You know, the challenge I had was people were calling me on the phone or messaging me saying, ‘hey, we can’t get there because we’re home-bound.’ So we’re going to do a delivery, as well. But I’m overwhelmed with the response.”
“They’re very good people and they help a lot of people,” said Machelle Lane, a Lawton resident. “I’ve brought a lot of people down here that don’t have food.”
More than 800 people were served Saturday morning.
Spencer-Ragland said she hopes this event will give people a much-needed boost in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have such a wonderful community," said Spencer-Ragland. "Southwest Oklahoma is just a great place. It’s just the people. It’s the heart of this community that makes it so special. To be able to bless others during this time, because it is very stressful, it just means the world. We hope to build resiliency in individuals. Often times that resiliency just stops, and I would say for the most part it starts with just giving hope.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.