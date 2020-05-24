LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Strong to severe storms will impact Texoma this evening and during the overnight. The two biggest threats will be hail and flash flooding, followed by a secondary threat of wind gusts up to 60mph. The tornado threat is low, but not 0. The main line will develop in the Texas panhandle and move eastward. We should see gradual weakening within the line around 11pm-midnight.