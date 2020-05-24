LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Strong to severe storms will impact Texoma this evening and during the overnight. The two biggest threats will be hail and flash flooding, followed by a secondary threat of wind gusts up to 60mph. The tornado threat is low, but not 0. The main line will develop in the Texas panhandle and move eastward. We should see gradual weakening within the line around 11pm-midnight.
Tomorrow morning expect scattered showers and sub-severe thunderstorms. We will get a little break during the early afternoon, but more showers and strong to severe storms could develop tomorrow evening. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday sub-severe storms and scattered rain showers will persist off and on throughout the day. High temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday more storms and rain showers will be possible for portions of Texoma. Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Saturday and Sunday a few isolated showers and storms are possible, but it’s looking more likely that most of us will stay dry. High temperatures next weekend will be in the lower 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
