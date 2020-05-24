A few linger showers and non-severe thunderstorms will linger into this morning but expect to be dry through mid-morning and into the afternoon. We’ll hold on to mostly cloudy skies with breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. High temperatures will rise into the 80s this afternoon across Texoma. We are under a level two slight risk today for our western counties. All modes of severe weather will also be possible with that line that develops in the Texas panhandle later on this evening. Golf ball sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph are the main concerns. Timing of these showers are looking to be after 6PM with storms lasting through early Monday morning.