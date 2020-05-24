LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A few linger showers and non-severe thunderstorms will linger into this morning but expect to be dry through mid-morning and into the afternoon. We’ll hold on to mostly cloudy skies with breezy south winds at 15 to 25mph. High temperatures will rise into the 80s this afternoon across Texoma. We are under a level two slight risk today for our western counties. All modes of severe weather will also be possible with that line that develops in the Texas panhandle later on this evening. Golf ball sized hail and winds 60 to 80mph are the main concerns. Timing of these showers are looking to be after 6PM with storms lasting through early Monday morning.
Speaking of Memorial Day, we’ll see widespread showers throughout the day. Overall the severe threat is minimal tomorrow but a few thunderstorms are also possible throughout Texoma. Expect overcast skies with highs in the mid 70s by the afternoon.
Throughout next week, we’ll hold on to north winds and this’ll allow for cooler air to enter into Texoma. High temperatures this week will be in the 70s and lower 80s by the weekend. By mid to late week, a low pressure will stall out to our east and bring round after round of showers and storms into the Texoma area. Flooding will be a big concern throughout this entire week as grounds are already very saturated and adding more rain to the mix is very worrisome heading forward.
Have a great Sunday, a fantastic Memorial Day & an even better week to come!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
