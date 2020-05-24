LPD investigating body found on NW Oak Avenue

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating after finding a deceased individual early Saturday morning.
According to LPD, officers were called to the 2100 block of NW Oak Ave. in reference to a possible deceased individual.
The Criminal Investigation Division was also called out to investigate.
The Lawton Police Department would not confirm whether or not they believe foul play was involved.
You are encourage to call the Lawton Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO if you have any information on the incident.
