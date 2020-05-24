Man arrested after escaping custody, punching citizen in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man is in custody after running from Stephens County deputies and punching another citizen who was trying to stop him.
According to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday just before noon they received a call about a man near Cason and Medcalf Road who was trying to sell drugs.
One deputy approached the individual, identified as David Reed, and started to pat him down for her safety. During the pat down, Reed broke away and ran toward a wooded area.
A citizen tried to stop Reed, and in the process was struck in the face by him.
Deputies continued on a foot pursuit along with Duncan PD Lake Patrol. About an hour later, deputies found Reed hiding under thick brush.
David Reed, of Lawton, was arrested and booked into the Stephens County Jail with the following charges: Obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, assault & battery, and escape from arrest or detention.
