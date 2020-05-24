Woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A single-car accident left one woman dead in Jackson County Saturday.
The accident happened just before 7 p.m. It occurred on State Highway 6, about a mile south of US-62.
48-year-old Tammy Sebrant of Stillwater was the passenger in a 2007 Ford Pick-up. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, 49-year-old William Sebrant, was transported by Air Evac to United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls. He was admitted in stable condition.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
