Chickasha man faces multiple charges after fatal accident

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - A Chickasha man is facing multiple charges after crashing his truck, killing one of the passengers inside.
Chickasha Police officers, Chickasha Fire/EMS, and Grady County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident in the 2600 block of W. Grand Ave. on reports that the occupants had been ejected and at least one person was pinned in the pickup truck.
Authorities said the pickup, owned and driven by Bradley Teakell, was westbound on W. Grand Ave. at an extremely high rate of speed when it vaulted a set of railroad tracks, causing Teakell to lose control and depart the road on the left side. The pickup struck a lamp post and rolled several times before coming to a rest in an embankment. All three people were ejected from the pickup when it rolled.
30-year-old Jordan Jacobs of Ninnekah was pinned underneath and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other passenger, Mary Martin, was transported to Oklahoma City in serious condition and is expected to recover.
Teakell was transported to Grady Memorial ER to have his blood drawn and to be seen for his injuries. He was cleared for confinement and was then taken to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center and booked on charges of manslaughter in the 1st degree, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
