Families of inmates seek answers following COVID transfers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The mother of an inmate who was recently transferred to Sayre, Okla is concerned about her son after not hearing from him since the move.
Janie Morrison said her son Patrick Simpson has been incarcerated going on six months. After the COVID-19 outbreak at the Comanche County Detention Center. Morrison wanted to know what officials were doing to combat it.
“They wouldn’t tell me how they were taking care of people or what they were doing to make sure it didn’t spread and then I told them I didn’t think it was right that they had lied to me all these weeks I’ve been calling," said Morrison.
Morrison said she had been lied to for weeks about there being no positive cases in the detention center.
Soon, she received got a call from her son saying he was going to be transferred but didn’t know when or where.
“I called and tried to find out you know what was going on and they told me we already moved him. I said y’all can move him without letting me know. She said ma’am we don’t have tell you anything and then I explained to her I lost a son 22 years ago and because of that I have this excessive need to know where my children are," said Morrison.
The Detention Center transported 130 inmates tested negative for COVID-19 to a facility in Sayre, Okla.
After investigating Morrison figured her son was at the North Fork Correctional Center.
“I called GEO and the lady there she was really nice and she called around and she said well I talked to a lady at North Fork and she said that he is there and to call and talk to her. So I called and talked to her and she said yeah he’s here she said ill have to transfer you to the back," Morrison.
Morrison said she feels she’s been given the run around about where her son was.
“None of it makes any sense I’m just a mom wanting to make sure her son is okay," said Morrison.
Morrison said she has a concern about her son has health issues being unable to get him his medication.
She just hopes to hear from her son soon.
