LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A few isolated showers and storms are possible later this evening. A few storms in our southwestern counties could be on the strong to severe side with the primary threat of wind and hail. Those will clear out by 10pm this evening.
Tomorrow afternoon a few isolated showers and lower end thunderstorms are possible throughout Texoma. Overall, most will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Rain showers and sub-severe storms are possible the rest of the week due to a stalled out low pressure system that positions itself over the south central United States. Recent model trends have the low becoming more progressive, and could warrant dry weather by the end of the week and this weekend. For now, we will keep low end rain chances in the forecast, but that could change over the the next day or two.
High temperatures this week will remain in the upper 70s. This weekend high temperatures will push back into the low to mid 80s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
