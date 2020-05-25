LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Throughout this morning, expect a few scattered non-severe thunderstorms. Unfortunately it's looking like rain will persist through any Memorial Day ceronimies going on so make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s. More showers and strong to severe storms are looking to develop later on. Timing of these storms is between 1PM-8PM this evening. Storms have the potential to produce quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.
By tomorrow and through Wednesday, the severe threat tapers off but a few sub-severe storms and scattered rain showers are possible. The rain threat will persist off and on throughout the day. High temperatures both days will be in the low to mid 70s.
The active and unsettled weather pattern continues for the end of this week. For Thursday and Friday, we’re tracking more storms and rain showers for portions of Texoma. Temperatures will gradually warm into the upper 70s.
With newer model data coming in, it’s looking like the weekend is trending dry for most but we’ll keep at least a 20 percent on for those days as a few isolated showers and storms are possible. High temperatures this weekend will rise back into the lower 80s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
