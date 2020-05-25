Throughout this morning, expect a few scattered non-severe thunderstorms. Unfortunately it's looking like rain will persist through any Memorial Day ceronimies going on so make sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid 70s. More showers and strong to severe storms are looking to develop later on. Timing of these storms is between 1PM-8PM this evening. Storms have the potential to produce quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.