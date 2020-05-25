Gold Star Moms remember sons on Memorial Day

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - A Memorial Day tradition for families in Southwest Oklahoma is the ceremony at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin... but COVID-19 forced the event to be cancelled for the public.
Without a public ceremony this year, Vickie Flores still stopped by to honor her son Wilfred, who died in March of 2007 while serving in Iraq.
"I know he's with me all the time. I come out here to be closer, and to all the soldiers and families. Everyone out here deserves respect," said Vicky Flores, the mother of Cpl. Wilfred Flores Jr.
One thing that makes this day easier is the connection they share as Flores served in Desert Storm herself.
"Losing a child is horrible, no matter what, but for me, I think I understood a little better. I understand what he was getting himself into. We talked about it, but I wasn't going to stop him, it's what he wanted to do," said Flores.
She said knowing he died for his country, doing what he always dreamed of makes each Memorial Day a little easier than the last.
“As time goes by, I cope a little bit better but I have really bad moments. His birthdays a bad moment, the anniversary is bad moment. today is what it is, but I’m hear to respect all of them, including my son,” said Flores.
The Landrum family also visited the cemetery.
Their son Brandon left behind two children.
"He was a platoon leader of a sniper recon unit. Their vehicle ran over an IED and he, and four of his soldiers were killed," said Jan Landrum, the mother of 1st Lt. Brandon Landrum.
That happened May 4th, 2013, and she said to this day, all of those families remain close.
“Being a gold star family is not something I would wish on anybody, but I’m thankful we have the comradery, and someone to lean on,” said Landrum.
On Memorial Day, she said visiting the cemetery is hard, but special.
It's a day to remember the things they loved most about their son.
“We are very proud to be Americans, and proud that we raised such an incredible son who was willing to give the greatest gift of all, his own life for his country,” said Landrum
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.