Medwatch: CCMH gets re-designated as a Baby-Friendly hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital recently got re-designated as a Baby-Friendly hospital. They got it for the first time back in 2015 and this was this their first time applying for a re-designation. Kate Copass, R.N., an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, said to be a Baby-Friendly hospital, there are ten steps that they must follow.
"Part of that is our education for our staff and physicians,” Copass said. “All of our nursing staff and physicians have to have so many hours of breastfeeding continuing education. We look at policies educating our families prenatally, while they're here in the hospital, and the types of resources that they can utilize when they go home."
One of those resources is their infant feeding resource center at the hospital.
"They can come back and have a weight check and get extra one-on-one attention and help to be able to help care for their baby after they deliver,” Copass said.
Copass said their goal is education, so moms can make their own, informed decisions.
"We respectfully support moms that do not want to breastfeed,” Copass said. “We respect their decision and we give them the education that they need as well for formula feeding families."
As for their Baby-Friendly Status, Copass said they were the fourth hospital in the state to get that designation. She said there are 10 Baby-Friendly hospitals in the state right now and only one in southwest Oklahoma.
"We want our families to know in the southwest area that we are here to help and support them with any questions or concerns that they might have about delivery and feeding their babies and the help that they can receive when they receive the hospital is very important that they know they have support and help,” Copass said.
Copass wants families in southwest Oklahoma to know that even if you don’t deliver at CCMH you can still get help with your baby at their infant feeding resource center.
