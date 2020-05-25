Veterans honored at Ft. Sill National Cemetery private Memorial Day ceremony

“It is true that this Memorial Day is somewhat different,” said Skyler Holmes, assistant cemetery director for Ft. Gibson/Ft. Sill National Cemeteries. “Due to our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, we rightly do not gather in as many places as we normally do, but we can still remember and honor those who gave their lives in uniform, just by spending a quiet moment paying homage to their courage and sacrifice and honoring the selflessness with which they did their duty so that our republic would be preserved.”