Veterans honored at Ft. Sill National Cemetery private Memorial Day ceremony

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) - This year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Sill National Cemetery was unlike any other. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was closed to the public, however, the cemetery staff still wanted to honor those who gave their lives.
“It is true that this Memorial Day is somewhat different,” said Skyler Holmes, assistant cemetery director for Ft. Gibson/Ft. Sill National Cemeteries. “Due to our fight against the coronavirus pandemic, we rightly do not gather in as many places as we normally do, but we can still remember and honor those who gave their lives in uniform, just by spending a quiet moment paying homage to their courage and sacrifice and honoring the selflessness with which they did their duty so that our republic would be preserved.”
Although the attendance was limited, the respect was not. Sheppard Air Force Honor Guard providing the honors and Taps for the ceremony.
Fort Sill National Cemetery was decorated by over 100 volunteers who placed flags on 6,411 grave sites.
“That means an awful lot to all the widows that came by and saw that their husband did have a flag," said Pat Powell, president of America’s Veteran Supporters. "It’s very touching to them. It’s very touching to all veterans that see that we have not forgot those who died for our freedom.”
A ceremony no one will forget, reminding us that freedom is not free.
“I’m honored to be part of this, and I’m glad that we were able to make this happen this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic that we’re facing,” said Holmes. “We still wanted to come out and show honor and respect to our veterans. We didn’t want that to go unnoticed.”
Monday at 3 p.m. one minute of silence, known as the Minute of Remembrance, was observed to reflect on the sacrifices made by veterans who gave their lives.
Holmes said they do welcome the public to visit Fort Sill National Cemetery, but encourage them to abide by CDC guidelines.
The public is also welcome to visit the Veterans Legacy Memorial website, www.vlm.cem.va.gov, where they can write tributes to loved ones via the online memorial page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.