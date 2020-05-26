LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s will remain in place the rest of the afternoon and evening. We will stay dry until the early morning hours tomorrow. A few showers and storms will develop along I-44 in central Texoma. Those showers and low end thunderstorms will move south while persisting through the late morning. We will catch a little break during the afternoon, but then isolated showers will again develop during the evening and last through Thursday afternoon.
Thursday afternoon high temperatures will hit the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be our last surge of rain before dry weather settles in.
Friday afternoon the sunshine returns and temperatures will hit the mid 80s. Friday afternoon will be a beautiful day with low humidity as winds remain light out of the north at 10-15mph.
Saturday and Sunday mostly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will stay in the mid 80s.
Next week the dry weather looks to hold through Wednesday with high temperatures pushing back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
