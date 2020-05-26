LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s will remain in place the rest of the afternoon and evening. We will stay dry until the early morning hours tomorrow. A few showers and storms will develop along I-44 in central Texoma. Those showers and low end thunderstorms will move south while persisting through the late morning. We will catch a little break during the afternoon, but then isolated showers will again develop during the evening and last through Thursday afternoon.