LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Tuesday Texoma! Are you getting tired of hearing that rain in the forecast?? Well I have good news for you.... by the end of this week we’re looking to be dry and for more than just one day!! But first we have to get through a few days of rain before we get there.
Throughout today we still have a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms throughout Texoma. Overall we’re expecting most to stay dry. Today will be cooler as well, high temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average with most of us only reaching the low to mid 70s by the afternoon.
For the rest of this week, due to a stalled low pressure over the south central portion of the US, we’ll continue to see rain showers and a few low-end severe thunderstorms. For tomorrow, a few severe thunderstorms are possible as our southern counties holds a level 1 marginal risk. With this low beginning to speed up slightly, this means that by the end of the week and for the weekend we’re trending dry! With the shift of that low being more progressive, most models this morning are trending upper-level ridging for Friday and into the weekend.
Dry conditions and mostly clear skies are expected for this weekend and during this time we’ll also see temperatures return back to normal and more seasonable for this time of year. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
