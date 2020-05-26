For the rest of this week, due to a stalled low pressure over the south central portion of the US, we’ll continue to see rain showers and a few low-end severe thunderstorms. For tomorrow, a few severe thunderstorms are possible as our southern counties holds a level 1 marginal risk. With this low beginning to speed up slightly, this means that by the end of the week and for the weekend we’re trending dry! With the shift of that low being more progressive, most models this morning are trending upper-level ridging for Friday and into the weekend.