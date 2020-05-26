Lawton Farmers Market relocating for the summer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Changes are coming to the Lawton Farmer’s Market this Saturday.
For the last 10 years, the Lawton Farmers Market has set up at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.
But the Coronavirus pandemic forced the fairgrounds to shut down, along with all activities held there.
“This year is a little change because we’ve moved just down the street to the Cameron University parking lot area, where the football parking is on the northwest side," said Lawton Farmers Market President Dr. Ed Legako.
The winter months remain unchanged with vendors cooped up inside Cameron’s Animal Sciences Building.
Dr. Legako said moving to their new location is a welcomed change.
“We’re excited to move outdoors now we’re hoping we can do more social distancing better and so this will be our first Saturday at the new location," said Legako.
Vendors will be spaced out throughout the parking lot selling meat, baked goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, and much more.
Market hours will remain the same, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. every Saturday during the summer.
“We do ask because it’s in public we highly recommend that everyone wear masks and we will be practicing social distancing. So we expect people no matter what your views are we have to protect not just the public but our vendors also so we want to be sure that we’re practicing social distancing at the market also.”
