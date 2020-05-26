Lawton woman indicted for wreck that killed Burkburnett woman

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Lawton woman has been indicted by Wichita County after she allegedly drove while intoxicated and caused a wreck that killed a Burkburnett woman.
Justine Gallegos is accused of causing the wreck which killed Pimporn Kasemthaveesak in September 2019.
At the time, she was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and her total bond was set at $100,000. She bonded out the day she was charged.
Gallegos had her bond revoked in March but has since bonded out for a second time.
