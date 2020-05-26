SWMC eases their visitor policy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Southwestern Medical Center says they will begin easing their visitor policy after going to a zero-visitor protocol at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new policy will allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day. The changes are effective immediately.
Officials say the decision was made as current projections continue to indicate lower that expected volume of COVID patients in the region.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” said Elizabeth Jones, chief executive officer (CEO) of Southwestern Medical Center. “We continue to monitor closely the prevalence of the virus in our community as we adapt our operations to safely care for and support our patients, and we feel confident that it is safe to begin allowing limited visitors again at this time.”
All visitors must be 18 years of age and will be required to wear a mask and an armband or sticker while in the facility.
Visitors will still not be allowed for high-risk, isolation immunocompromised or patients who are under observations or tested positive for COVID-19.
If visitors do not pass the screening at entry will be asked to reschedule their visit until they are symptom-free.
