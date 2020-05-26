SWOK cities open pools, splash pads despite COVID-19 pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With warmer temperatures on the way, many people in southwest Oklahoma are making plans to beat the heat. But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, cities are having to make tough decisions on whether or not to open facilities to the public.
Cool water on a hot summer day… A refreshing idea for those in southwest Oklahoma.
The City of Lawton has announced that its splash pads will be ready to enjoy starting June 1.
“I think our first priority is safety," said Reginald Seaton, leisure services administrator for COL. "Safety for the public. Safety for our staff.”
When the City of Lawton reopen the splash pads, they will be implementing new procedures to maintain that safety.
“Right now we’ll limit it to 50 individuals that can come in at a time,” said Seaton. “We’ll look at doing 45 minute time slots where they can come in and enjoy the facility, and then we’ll give our staff about 15 minutes to disinfect the facility, spray down everything, and then we’ll allow another group of 50 individuals to come in and enjoy the facility.”
Also starting June 1, Duncan families can enjoy the city pool, and hopefully the splash pads, as well.
“The operations of the pool will actually be handled by the Simmons Center on an agreement," said Buddy Hokit, public works director for the City of Duncan. "They will manage day-to-day operations of it. The splash pads will be operated by the City of Duncan parks department, and it will be an at your own risk type operation. The parents will have to make sure that they’re comfortable with their kids playing at the splash pads.”
Hokit said the water at the splash pads is chlorinated, and they will have staff sanitizing the restrooms at the parks.
He said residents have expressed to Duncan city officials that the reopening of the pool and splash pads is of utmost importance to them.
“It’ll be an opportunity for the kids to get out and enjoy some outside activities,” said Hokit.
As for the Lawton city pool, Seaton said currently there are no plans to reopen this summer, however, staff will remain prepared for if that decision changes.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.