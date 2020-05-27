LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This evening most will stay dry with temperatures in the 70s through 9pm. During the overnight hours a few isolated rain showers are possible primarily in eastern Texoma. Those could stick around through the early afternoon, but then we will clear out and stay dry all the way into next week. Tomorrow afternoon high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Friday afternoon mostly sunny skies return and high temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s.
This weekend is looking dry, quiet, and warm. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday and Tuesday temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies. We will be dealing lots of dry well into next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
