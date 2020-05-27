LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’re seeing a few scattered showers in north Texas on radar this morning. We will hold on to that threat for very patchy & isolated showers throughout Texoma today. You can thank a low pressure system off near Arkansas for that. The good news is, the low pressure system is slowly moving eastward and as it does low end rain chances will stick with us throughout this evening and even into tomorrow. Most will remain dry over the next two days and whatever does fall will be very light and patchy. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with a very light northeast wind.
By tomorrow afternoon we’ll hold onto the low 80s for highs with gradual clearing slowly taking place throughout the day. Thursday is looking to be the last day for any rain throughout this 7-day forecast as dry weather looks to settle in for the rest of this week.
As the clouds exit out of Texoma, we’ll see plenty of sunshine on tap for Friday and that is looking to stay with us through the weekend! Friday’s highs will be in the mid 80s with low humidity and light north winds.
Saturday and Sunday will be both mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. So a great time to get outside and enjoy the dry weather! If you plan on heading outside, taking the kids to the park, going up the lake, or just going on a walk around the neighborhood... grab the sunscreen & the protective gear like hats because at this time the UV index will be very high.
The gorgeous weather stretch continues through Wednesday with high temperatures pushing back into the upper 80s to lower 90s!
