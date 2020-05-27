We’re seeing a few scattered showers in north Texas on radar this morning. We will hold on to that threat for very patchy & isolated showers throughout Texoma today. You can thank a low pressure system off near Arkansas for that. The good news is, the low pressure system is slowly moving eastward and as it does low end rain chances will stick with us throughout this evening and even into tomorrow. Most will remain dry over the next two days and whatever does fall will be very light and patchy. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with a very light northeast wind.