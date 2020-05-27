Lawton City Council unable to finalize budget, will continue discussion next meeting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council met in person, with a big portion of the meeting focusing on the proposed city budget.
Despite the public hearing, there was no public input put forward.
Throughout the budget discussion, council was in agreement on most of the items adding up to the 89.4 million dollar total, except the 1.7 percent utility increase.
It was met with feedback from a number of council members, including Ward 4's Jay Burk.
"Its difficult enough for people to make it right now, a lot of families are struggling. I would much rather say we can forego it for a year and look at it again for next year, or find ways to tighten our belt even more," said Jay Burk.
City Manager Michael Cleghorn said the issue there lies in the Consumer Price Index, or CPI.
That determines how much of a utility increase is needed, and runs a year behind.
"We will present council with some alternatives, and they can make the decision whether or not they want to carry over, which would include a CPI or no carry over, which would not include a CPI," said City Manager Michael Cleghorn.
Cleghorn said that carryover would provide funds that they'd use to begin the upcoming fiscal year, which won't be available if a new CPI isn't implemented.
"Council is very aware that if they don't implement a CPI that next year there could be an even larger increase," said Cleghorn.
Burk said choosing to not add a CPI is a big risk, and he’s not confident in other ways to make up for it other than decreasing payroll citywide.
"The city manager said 80 percent of our money that goes out is payroll. The only place you can cut is people, or positions. it doesn't mean a position filled at this moment, maybe you just don't fill it for a year," said Burk.
Instead of adjourning, council decided to continue this item until the meeting on June 9th.
If they don't decide then, the final day to have it complete is June 23rd.
The proposed one-point-seven increase would add up to about 85 cents to one-dollar-and 15-cents per household depending on water usage.
Council added that the families already receiving a utility discount would only see theirs jump by 60 cents.
