Lawton Housing Authority helps tenants in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues on, many people remain unemployed and left without a way to pay their bills. Fortunately, the Lawton Housing Authority has two agencies that can assist those in need.
Jervis Jackson, director of continuum care at the Lawton Housing Authority, said the moratorium will last through July 24 for nonpayment of rent for any housing agency that is assisted by government funds. Come July 25, those who have yet to pay rent can be given a 30 day notice and then taken through the process of eviction. But, that process could come even sooner for those not in housing assistance…
“So, that’s an especially important distinction to make, given that the courts are opening back up on June 1, because your local landlords are not restricted by such a moratorium anymore. They can go ahead and start eviction proceedings," said Jackson. “So if you have not paid your rent, you’re behind on your rent, then those are the people who are going to need assistance.”
Jackson said the Lawton Housing Authority has two different agencies that are available to help.
“The first agency, of course, is Lawton Housing Authority. We have public housing. We have Section 8 program. And then the second is called Lawton Support Services," said Jackson. "With Lawton Support Services, we’re engaged in several activities, one of which is with the continuum of care, where we actually have programs that actually are well suited to meet the needs of those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.”
Getting connected with those services is as simple as a phone call.
“580-595-0063. They leave messages and I listen to them and call them back," said Brenda Toehay, coordinated entry specialist at LHA. "If it’s a referral, I do take an intake and the referral and send them on to other agencies.”
They are directed to local agencies such as C. Carter Crane, New Directions and the Salvation Army.
Toehay said the calls have picked up recently. She said she is happy to help others in their time of need.
“I’ll get a message that some of the agencies were able to help them and that they’re thankful," said Toehay. "I’m sure we’ll hear a lot more of that because, once again, a lot of people have never been through this and we’re telling them, ‘hey, none of us have.’”
