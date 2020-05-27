Murder warrant issued in connection to weekend homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says a warrant has been issued in connection to a homicide which happened over the weekend near 21st and Oak.
David Villanueva has been charged with first degree murder in connection to the death of Shawn Loud, 41.
On Saturday, Loud’s body was found at the Red Oak Car Wash near Sheridan and Cache Road in Lawton.
No other details about the murder have been released.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Villanueva, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.