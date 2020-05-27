Non profits working to keep families together

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Non profits in Southwest Oklahoma are preparing to help people facing eviction or having utilities shut off.
Because of COVID-19, the C Carter Crane Shelter is expecting an increase in services regarding prevention and rehousing assistance.
“Prevention assistance is where we keep people in the homes which we will be able to help them with past due rent payments and passed due utility payments. We want them in there home but with utilities turned on," said C Carter Crane Director Edith McKinley.
McKinley said with rehousing assistance if a client is evicted they may be able to help find them another home and even pay 100 percent of their deposit but there is only a percentage of the rent paid.
“We pay a portion we will usually start out at 75 percent," said McKinley.
The 75 percent is to help with prevention assistance and there are circumstances that change that percentage.
Yasmin Berber said Catholic Charities will also be helping people affected by COVID-19.
“Catholic Charities has a program that helps assist, clients, with rental or utility assistance. We are a preventing program so our clients do not a eviction notification to be assisted with rent," said Berber.
Berber said for utilities people will need to show proof of your cut off notification and there is a chance for that bill to be 100 percent paid.
“We do serve all Southwest Oklahoma counties we do Comanche County intakes every second and third Monday of the month," said Berber.
All other counties, intakes are on the second and third Wednesday of the month.
It is first come first served and anyone seeking help must bring proof of income and or unemployment documents to receive help.
