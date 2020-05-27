OKC murder suspect caught in Fletcher

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - A suspect in the murder of an Oklahoma City man over the weekend was caught on Wednesday morning in Fletcher.
Jerry Scott Southard, 31, was taken into custody after police encountered him in their town. No details have been released on what led to the stop but police were ultimately able to identify Southard and discovered he was wanted out of Oklahoma County.
According to Oklahoma City police, the victim, Justin Beaver, 32, was found shot to death in the 3200 block of SW 65th in Oklahoma City on Sunday night.
Court records show at the time of the capture, Southard was out on bond for a number of charges including drug possession and firearms possession after a former felony conviction.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation at the Comanche County Detention Center, Southard was transported to the Tillman County Jail as he awaits extradition.
