Stephens Co. Sheriff says domestic violence, other crimes increasing in recent weeks

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney says over the last few weeks, they’ve seen an increase in certain crimes like domestic violence and burglaries.
Sheriff Wayne McKinney says when the pandemic first started, they were receiving very few calls. But, over the last few weeks, they've picked up.
"Whether it be a family-related domestic disturbance or disturbances with neighbors, we’ve seen that increase quite a bit, more so than we normally do this time of year. Domestic violence assaults have increased to a little more than we’re comfortable with. We’ve made several arrests,” McKinney said.
That increase isn't confined to the sheriff's office.
"We have seen an increase in our crisis calls in the last couple of months and we've also seen an increase in victim's need emergency protective orders. Another increase we've seen as well is some of the crisis calls are from family or friends of individuals that they are concerned about that possibly could be in a domestic situation,” said Cora Thomas, Executive Director of Safe Center in Duncan.
Sheriff McKinney believes the pandemic is partially to blame, but it's not the only cause.
"I think some of it is directly related to people being confined to their homes and not having anywhere to go. I guess they find things they don't like about each other, but when it raises to the violent level, we have to get involved,” McKinney said.
"Yes, there has been a slight peak but unfortunately, domestics happen every single day. We are here to provide services because we want victims to know where they can get help. We also want friends and family members to know if they are concerned for somebody that they feel could be in an abusive relationship that they know where to call or to come by and get information,” Thomas said.
Sheriff McKinney says because of the coronavirus slowing the court system down, the county jail is overcapacity. He says, unfortunately, each arrest made right now, regardless of what it’s for, only makes things more difficult. McKinney says they’ve also seen a small increase in burglaries over the last few weeks. But fortunately, they’ve been able to solve many of those cases.
