LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This afternoon and evening cloud cover will slowly move east, leaving us will mostly clear skies by tonight. A few isolated rain showers and lower end thunderstorms could impact the eastern portion of Texoma later this evening. Most will stay dry.
Tomorrow will start our transitions to dry warmer weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be low as dewpoints stay in the mid 50s.
Saturday and Sunday will be two beautiful days to be outside. Sunshine will be in abundance and temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds should stay light out of the south at 10-15mph.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry as well with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s. Mostly sunny skies will still remain in the forecast.
We see another surge of heat out of the south on Wednesday and Thursday. This will help boost temperatures into the lower 90s. With this boost in heat, a little humidity also makes a push back into Texoma. Winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
