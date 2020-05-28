LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
A few early morning showers are possible primarily in eastern Texoma. All rain activity will end by later today and afterwards we’re smooth sailing as we’re tracking dry weather all the way into next week! A few showers will stick with us into the early afternoon but expect to clear out by early this evening. Skies will be trending partly cloudy later today with high temperatures rising into low and mid 80s. Expect a light north wind at 10 to 15mph.
For tomorrow, we’ll remain dry with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s with a northeast to east wind at 5 to 15mph. The weather conditions over the weekend will also remain quiet, warm and plesant. So make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather! Also make sure to grab the sunscreen and hats before doing so. Temperatures over this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph.
The dry weather continues well into next week but during that time, expect to see a few more clouds throughout Texoma. Monday and Tuesday is trending partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
Sunshine returns by next Wednesday with highs staying in the low 90s. Looking beyond the 7-day... the bonus forecast is showing that Texoma may see a few rain showers for June 4 & 5 but otherwise the first week of June is trending to be in the 90s under a mix of sun & clouds!
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
