For tomorrow, we’ll remain dry with plenty of sunshine! High temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 80s with a northeast to east wind at 5 to 15mph. The weather conditions over the weekend will also remain quiet, warm and plesant. So make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather! Also make sure to grab the sunscreen and hats before doing so. Temperatures over this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph.