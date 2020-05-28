Lawton murder suspect taken into custody

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says a murder suspect has been taken into custody.
On Wednesday a warrant was issued for David Villanueva in connection to the Saturday death of Shawn Loud who was found stabbed to death at an area car wash.
Authorities say Villanueva was taken into custody on Thursday.
The Lawton Police Department is also asking for anyone who may have additional information in reference to the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO or by going to www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.
