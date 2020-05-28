MacArthur Senior awarded scholarship in honor of classmate Kaydan Williams

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kaydan Williams lost her life in a car crash late last December.
Last week, she would have graduated alongside her fellow senior class at MacArthur High School.
"After we lost our daughter Kaydan Williams in a car accident back in December, our family decided we wanted to find some way to bring some happiness and joy back in our lives," said Kaydan's mom Stefanie Timmerson.
Kaydan’s mom said the family decided to award a $500 scholarship to her classmate MaKinely Kennedy.
"When she called me I was so touched. I couldn't believe they felt I was worth to represent the memory of their daughter," said MaKinley Kennedy.
Even though they weren't close, Makinley said she remembers the day it happened, and through learning what kind of person Kaydan was, she said she wishes they could have been.
“We saw the Facebook post that we lost a senior in the 2020 class. I didn’t know who it was, or the situation, but it was so heartbreaking to know that al ife with so much potential was taken away so quickly,” said Kennedy.
Timerson said MacArthur faculty helped them put together a scholarship, which asked students to submit a transcript, a list of activities, and a few other things she says fit what Kaydan would've cared about.
"I wanted them to add their favorite quote, Kaydan was a quote person, she loved quotes. They also had to write in essay on how their acts of kindness and their faith has impacted their peers, community and school," said Timmerson.
In the decision making, Timmerson said she looked for guidance, and found it through these two scriptures:
Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Hebrews 13:16 And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.
Timmerson said the original deadline passed, but they hadn't landed on a winner.
So they extended the deadline until April 30th... the same day Makinley's was submitted.
"The amount of integrity she has at her age, is beautiful, and we share the same faith and love for our savior. I felt like God placed hers in front of me, and it was the right choice," said Timmerson.
Makinley is off to Stillwater this fall, and Kaydan's family hopes to continue the scholarship in her honor every year they can.
Kaydan’s family also mentioned how special it was for MacArthur to honor Kaydan at their graduation parade, and wanted to say thanks to the entire community for their support these last six months.
