Mangum mayor participating in House Select Subcommittee briefing on Friday

Mangum mayor participating in House Select Subcommittee briefing on Friday
The mayor of Mangum will join other mayors from across the country to testify in front of a House Select Subcommittee on the federal COVID-19 response on Friday.
By Jarred Burk | May 28, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated May 28 at 2:27 PM

MANGUM, Okla. (TNN) - The mayor of Mangum will join other mayors from across the country to testify in front of a House Select Subcommittee on the federal COVID-19 response on Friday.

Mayor Mary Jane Scott will join the mayors from Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, Jacksonville, Columbia, South Carolina and Rochester Hills, Michigan tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. during a video briefing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn.

According to a release from the House website, the briefing will "examine what their communities need from the federal government to stabilize local economies, protect the health and well-being of their residents and safely reopen."

You can watch the session on YouTube, the Select Subcommittee website, and the Committee on Oversight and Reform website.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.