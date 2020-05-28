Mangum mayor participating in House Select Subcommittee briefing on Friday

MANGUM, Okla. (TNN) - The mayor of Mangum will join other mayors from across the country to testify in front of a House Select Subcommittee on the federal COVID-19 response on Friday.
Mayor Mary Jane Scott will join the mayors from Los Angeles, Atlanta, Seattle, Jacksonville, Columbia, South Carolina and Rochester Hills, Michigan tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. during a video briefing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, chaired by Rep. James E. Clyburn.
According to a release from the House website, the briefing will "examine what their communities need from the federal government to stabilize local economies, protect the health and well-being of their residents and safely reopen."
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.