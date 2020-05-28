Marlow Petting Zoo plans to reopen

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - DT Ranch in Marlow will be reopening its Petting Zoo this weekend after being closed for months due to the pandemic.
The Petting Zoo will be open on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DT Ranch will take people around 53 acres of land and teach people about their animals. Kids will be able to pet and hand-feed baby goats, donkeys, and horses. Horseback riding will also be included, and DT Ranch only takes donations.
“A dollar whatever the person can afford this is my love here and I want to share it and that’s why we spend a lot of time with our animals to get them to where people can pet them and love of them," said DT Ranch Boss Diana Burns.
Burns said it will be by appointment only to continue practicing social distancing.
For more information you can visit the DT Ranch Facebook page.
