Okla. Guard discusses COVID-19 contact tracing mission

Oklahoma Army National Guard Sgt. Anna Aranda, a member of the 120th Forward Support Company, 45th Field Artillery Brigade, records answers on a privacy law-protected form as part of contact tracing operations at the the Texas County Health Department in Guymon, Oklahoma, May 15, 2020, in a multi-agency effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the State. Oklahoma Guardsmen, like so many other Guardsmen throughout the U.S., have been helping with contact tracing, which is the process of tracing and monitoring the contacts of infected people within the State, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Guymon, the population speaks 37 different languages, Spanish being the most prominent behind English. Aranda is one of three Guardsmen assigned to the Guymon area who speaks both English and Spanish fluently. (Source: Tech. Sgt. Kasey M. Phipps)