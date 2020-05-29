Altus AFB transitioning Health Protection status

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Air Force Base says they are transition to become more in alignment with Governor Kevin Stitt’s OURS Plan.
On Friday, the base will move from their current standing of Health Protection Charlie (HPCON CHARLIE) to HPCON BRAVO.
"Our team has been going above and beyond to make sure we can continue to open safely," said Col. Matthew Leard, Altus Air Force Base commander. "It is thanks to them that we are postured and prepared for the installation to transition to HPCON BRAVO."
Facilities and staff members will work within guidelines of the state and the CDC. They will continue to keep six feet distance, wear masks when the distance can not be kept and will not exceed recommended gathering limits.
