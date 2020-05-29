Area legislators weigh in on DHS plan to close half their state offices

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The State Department of Human Services is shifting to a telework centered format, with plans to close physical office spaces in 34 counties.
DHS attributes this to COVID-19, and the projected 28 million dollar loss in revenue.
One county losing their DHS office is Caddo Co, who is represented by Toni Hasenbeck.
"To know they aren't cutting a single service, to know they haven;t a cut a single employees hours, wages or positions. I think that is the best outcome you could ask for when you have to come up with 28 million," said Rep, Toni Hasenbeck.
Rep. Trey Caldwell, who serves Tillman county is losing an office as well. His concern is that this plan might work better on paper.
"Promises we have been hearing from DHS is that they are going to be able to provide better core services by not having the brick and mortar infrastructure. I'll take them at their word as now, but i'll play the wait and see game," said Rep. Trey Caldwell.
Each DHS employee will receive a cell phone, which is expected to help with client communication.
Hasenbeck said in reality, many case workers spend a lot of time on the road, and this plan will actually open up the places meetings can happen.
“There is going to be a whole series of private places for people to meet, because much of the information between a client and DHS is confidential,” said Rep. Hasenbeck.
Caldwell said his other main concern is one that continues to be a problem when any big changes occur.
"This is only going to work if we can expand rural broadband," said Rep. Caldwell.
With Caldwell still skeptical on the quality of services, he’s asking for the help of his constituents to keep the state’s largest department in check.
"If you aren't able to get these DHS workers to come out there and function the way they are supposed to, that's something myself, and other legislators need to be made aware of," said Rep. Caldwell.
Other area offices closing include Jefferson, Kiowa, Greer and Harmon county.
The offices closing will see that change happen over the next few weeks.
DHS clients, it’s important to know you will remain in contact with the same DHS employee, the only thing changing is the way you meet, or communicate.
