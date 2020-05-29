LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Beautiful weather conditions will stick with us through the rest of the evening and last through the weekend. Tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Humidity will be low tomorrow morning, and stay low for the afternoon as well. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.
Sunday will be another gorgeous day all throughout Texoma. High temperatures will hit the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will stay low as well.
Monday and Tuesday we will see a secondary surge in temperatures hitting the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunshine will continue through both days. Winds will pick up out of the south bringing more moisture into Texoma. This will cause an increase in humidity.
Wednesday through Friday high temperatures will settle in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will hold out of the south at 10-20mph.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
