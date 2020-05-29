Whether you’re grabbing a sweet treat this afternoon, firing up the grill later on, building a back-yard-campfire afterwards or heading to the lake this weekend... the weather is looking to be phenomenal for it all!! Dry air will filter into Texoma today kicking off our transition to dry and warm weather leading to a no weather worries forecast! There will be plenty of sunshine on tap today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity is also looking to be low and dewpoints will stay in the 50s. We’ll be accompanied with a northeast wind at 10 to 15mph. Later tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 70s by 9PM with ovenight lows falling to the upper 50s to low 60s.