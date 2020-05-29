LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Whether you’re grabbing a sweet treat this afternoon, firing up the grill later on, building a back-yard-campfire afterwards or heading to the lake this weekend... the weather is looking to be phenomenal for it all!! Dry air will filter into Texoma today kicking off our transition to dry and warm weather leading to a no weather worries forecast! There will be plenty of sunshine on tap today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity is also looking to be low and dewpoints will stay in the 50s. We’ll be accompanied with a northeast wind at 10 to 15mph. Later tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 70s by 9PM with ovenight lows falling to the upper 50s to low 60s.
This weekend will consist of two gorgeous days to be outside! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s for both Saturday & Sunday. If you do find yourself outside this weekend, don’t forget to grab the sunscreen, hats, plenty of water and the bug spray! Winds will be out of the southeast over the next couple of days nearing 10 to 20mph.
The dry weather stretch continues into the beginning of next week! Most of the week will remain under mostly sunny skies with high temperatures rising into the low 90s.
We’ll get another surge of heat out of the south on Wednesday & Thursday. This will help boost temperatures into the low to mid 90s. With this boost in heat, a little humidity also makes a push back into Texoma. Winds will increase out of the south at 15-20mph.
Have a great day and an even better weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
