Mayor Scott hopeful for Mangum following participation in sub-committee meeting

MANGUM, Okla. (TNN) - Mangum’s Mayor Mary Jane Scott said she was out of her element today, as she participated in a congress subcommittee meeting.
She said the next smallest city on the panel was 70,000, which is still more than 10 times bigger than Mangum.
“Los Angeles, Seattle, South Carolina and Magnum, OK are you kidding me?”
The meeting focused on the fight against COVID-19, which hit Mangum hard.
During her portion to speak, it centered around the local hospital.
"I want people to be aware that small hospitals are so vulnerable. I know these big hospitals are suffering too, but somehow they have the money or people to survive. This little hospital out here does not."
Mayor Scott was told by the committee chair James Clyburn that the hospital would be a perfect fit for a specific federal program.
"When I said something about the hospital needing funding, he mentioned the Heroes Act, and that's what it will be for, to help small towns and hospitals."
And even though this wasn't a direct pitch for federal dollars, Mayor Scott said she is hopeful her speech provides that.
"Being able to be there, and to bring out rural OK and to make us noticeable. Maybe we will get some more notice, maybe someone will be able to do something for us."
Overall, Mangum has reported 66 total cases, and 7 deaths.
52 of those cases have recovered.
Mayor Scott said despite the large outbreak Mangum dealt with, the entire town has no active coronavirus cases.
