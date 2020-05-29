Okla. Attorney General says stimulus payment debit card packaging has caused confusion, gives tips to citizens

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter wants residents to know that some stimulus credit cards may be mistaken for junk mail.
Hunter says the Visa debit cards are arriving in unmarked envelopes, which is causing confusion for some people who are mistaking them for junk mail or fraudulent activity.
“The prepaid debit cards are being sent from a company, not the IRS or Department of the Treasury, which is why they are in unmarked envelopes,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Once the cards are activated, they function as normal debit cards. I encourage Oklahomans to carefully examine their mail. If individuals remain skeptical about the card they receive, visit the Economic Impact Payment Card website.”
Individuals trying to discern if the card they receive is legitimate should review the Economic Impact Payment Card website by visiting https://www.eipcard.com/.
If individuals receive calls or emails, claiming to be their economic impact payment, which conflicts with the information provided on the IRS site, such as requiring the recipient to submit banking information or personal records, Oklahomans should contact the attorney general’s Consumer Protection Unit.
