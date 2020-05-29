Stitt says Phase III of OURS Plan will begin June 1

The reopening plan is proceeding despite the continued spread of the disease in Oklahoma. The state health department on Friday reported 68 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus. The latest figures brought the state’s overall number of confirmed cases since the pandemic’s start to 6,338 and its death toll to 329, though the actual number of people who have contracted the disease is believed to be much higher because of a lack of testing and because some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.