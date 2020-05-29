Surprise 60th anniversary parade held for Lawton couple quarantining for last 75 days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A surprise anniversary parade was held today for a Lawton couple who has been married 60 years but has spent the last 10 weeks of that in quarantine.
Sixty years ago Friday, Tommy and Bonnie Hix got married in Lawton. Flash forward to 2020 and unfortunately, they've been in quarantine for 75 straight days. Fortunately, they have plenty of loved ones to bring them a special surprise right to their front door.
Just before 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, the couple received a text from one of their kids telling them to go outside and sit down for an unknown reason. Once they were all set, the surprise parade started.
"They've left such a remarkable impression on all of us and set a good example of what a loving marriage should be. So, I just thought this would be a perfect way to celebrate them without compromising anything,” said Tommy and Bonnie’s niece, Candi Bennight.
Sixty years of marriage is quite the feat, so friends and family made it a point to show up to celebrate in whatever way they could.
"Just to show them how much we love them and how honored it is that we get to be a part of that day with them, even though it's at a distance,” Bennight said.
Tommy and Bonnie say their loved ones have helped them out tremendously over the last 75 days, doing things like bringing them groceries. But they said Friday’s actions are the icing on the anniversary cake.
"I can’t believe this. It’s humbling, it’s very humbling. There are no words. No words at all,” Bonnie Hix said.
