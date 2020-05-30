Our next potential rain maker is lurking in south Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For Sunday we basically get an encore of Saturday’s weather. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be from the south and east at 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. We’re going to keep our eye on South Texas over the next 36 hours. A weak, tropical disturbance is spinning down there and it will slowly slide North as we get into Monday. it could be just enough to bring a chance of stray showers and thunderstorms to Central and North Texas.