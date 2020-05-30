Our next potential rain maker is lurking in south Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For Sunday we basically get an encore of Saturday’s weather. Skies will be mostly sunny, winds will be from the south and east at 5 to 15 miles per hour. High temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. We’re going to keep our eye on South Texas over the next 36 hours. A weak, tropical disturbance is spinning down there and it will slowly slide North as we get into Monday. it could be just enough to bring a chance of stray showers and thunderstorms to Central and North Texas.
Based on the latest data, it looks like the chance of rain for Southwest Oklahoma is not very good, but we did add a slight chance of rain to the 7-day forecast for Tuesday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.