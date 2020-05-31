Talk about a beautiful Sunday afternoon! It has been slightly warm... temperatures as of the 4 o’clock hour have risen into the mid 80s across Texoma. But outside of that, it’s been sunny.. pleasant.. and not very humid either! Throughout the rest of this evening we’ll continue to see a small increase in cloud cover across the viewing area from south to north. Skies will still be trending mostly clear with temperatures by the morning dipping into the low to mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies for tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.