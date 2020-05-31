LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Talk about a beautiful Sunday afternoon! It has been slightly warm... temperatures as of the 4 o’clock hour have risen into the mid 80s across Texoma. But outside of that, it’s been sunny.. pleasant.. and not very humid either! Throughout the rest of this evening we’ll continue to see a small increase in cloud cover across the viewing area from south to north. Skies will still be trending mostly clear with temperatures by the morning dipping into the low to mid 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies for tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
There is currently a tropical disturbance that’s bringing a few rain showers to Austin, Houston & San Antonio Texas is an area that we need to keep our eye on. There looks to be agreement in the models for development of this system. As this system lift north, we could see a few light rain showers for our southern counties by Tuesday & early Wednesday morning. Most of the rain activity is looking to stay confined to north Texas and we anticipate that most across southwest Oklahoma will stay dry.
Throughout this week, aside from the low end rain chances for Tuesday, we’ll stay dry under mostly sunny skies. As we kick off the month of June, it’s looking like the A.C. will also be very much needed. During this week, we can expect high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for Tuesday & Wednesday. Mid to upper 90s Thursday- Sunday but the summer-like heat continues beyond the 7-day forecast period.
The bonus forecast remain dry with a mix of sun & clouds and also has temperatures flirting the possibility of 100s over several days!
Have a great night & an even better week ahead!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
