Pedestrian hit by a vehicle Friday night, hospitalized for injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday night after being hit by a car in Lawton.
According to the Lawton Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 2600 block of Cache Road around 10 p.m. Friday on a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Officers said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment. The individual’s condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.
