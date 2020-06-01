Duncan family raising money for double lung transplant

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man says doctors have given him less than a year to live unless his family can pay for him to receive a double lung transplant.
Just a few months ago, the family of 60-year-old Jose Salvador Villegas got some very bad news.
"He’s got lung fibrosis and basically if he doesn’t have the lung transplant, he’s got less than a year to live,” said Villegas’ wife, Wanda Villegas.
"He has to use supplemental oxygen so he can’t breathe on his own basically. The doctors have recommended a double lung transplant to get him past 2020 essentially, otherwise, he doesn’t have very long,” said Villegas’ granddaughter, Taylor Scifres.
Scifres said it was a tough diagnosis to hear about a man they love so much.
"He is the sweetest man I’ve ever met in my life. He’s worked his entire life, he’s done everything he can to support his family. If anybody needs anything, he’d take the shirt off his back to give it to them. He’s all in all the best human being I’ve ever met in my life,” Scifres said.
But the family says they’re not ready to lose him yet, so they’ve started fundraising for the double transplant. Even with a little help from insurance, the family says they need to raise $15,000 just to start the process. They expect to need even more after that.
"To get past the cost of the non-rejection medications, it’s going to be a lot and follow up appointments, my nana having to stay in the city to be there with him and transport him back and forth to the hospital, things like that,” Scifres said.
The family is selling t-shirts and has set up an online fundraiser that they hope the community will support.
"As far as raising money and stuff, I mean we’ve got to do it one way or another. We’re not going to just not let it happen, this isn’t something we can just let go,” Scifres said.
"I’m scared. He’s my life and I want to keep him with me,” Wanda Villegas said.
If you’re interested in helping, you can buy a t-shirt here or you can donate here.
