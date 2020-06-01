LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures this morning will drop into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. We will hold on to the cloud cover throughout the day, which will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out in far southern Texoma.
Tomorrow morning a few rain showers could move into our southern Texoma counties. Most will stay dry as rain chances remain very low. Partly cloudy skies will stick around into the afternoon with high temperatures around 90 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday a second push of heat arrives and high temperatures will warm into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will remain out of the south at 10-20mph.
Friday afternoon will be very toasty with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will hold out of the south at 10-20mph.
Saturday and Sunday look to stay dry with more summer-like heat. High temperatures will be around 97.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.