Summer heat is right around the corner

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - June is starting the same way May ended with quiet weather and it definitely feels like late spring with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-80s across the area. We’ve seen some isolated thunderstorms down across our North Texas counties. These thunderstorms are not expected to make it to Southwest Oklahoma. No severe thunderstorms are expected.
Tomorrow looks to be our final day with high temperatures in the eighties before summer heat builds into Texoma. We’re talking about high temperatures in the mid-90s by Thursday into Friday and perhaps into the weekend. Despite the summer heat it does look like we will enjoy mostly sunny skies those Saturday and Sunday.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
