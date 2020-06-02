LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning we are seeing a few isolated rain showers south of the Red River. Those will move north and likely die out before impacting counties here in southwest Oklahoma. Today will warm and muggy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow afternoon we will see a second surge in high temperatures. Highs for Texoma tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Thursday and Friday expect abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 90s to even triple digits out west. Winds will stay consistent out of the south at 10-20mph. This will allow for moisture to remain stagnant over the Texoma area leading to muggy conditions all the way into the weekend.
This weekend high temperatures will be around 97 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The dry weather looks to remain in place all the way into the beginning part of next week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
